Zeo launches Zeo Dry Bar in east London

Soft drink brand Zeo is launching its Dry Bar today (4 May) in east London, offering guests a programme of fitness, fashion and nutrition.

The Dry Bar pop-up is designed for those who would swap a night out for a work out. Guests are able to participate in a programme of fitness, fashion pop-ups, nutrition workshops and yoga, as well as using the space as an area to chill out.

Live DJs are onsite to provide music, and visitors can enjoy a line-up of fitness gurus and brands such as Style Sportif athleisure wear, Fat Buddha Yoga, VOGA, Good Yoga Life and P4 Body workouts and nutrition. Zeo's new no added sugar range is being served for free at the event.

The pop-up launched today (4 May) and will remain open until 3 June at Old Street Station in east London.

More: Meal delivery brand HelloFresh opened its first pop-up retail experience in Old Street Station in March. Last month, health food blogger Deliciously Ella opened a pop-up deli and garden, serving guests salads, stews, smoothies and cakes.

