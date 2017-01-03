Zeek to host 'gift cards for cash' pop-up

Zeek, a website and app that lets consumers buy and sell unwanted gift cards, is launching a pop-up giving people the chance to swop unwanted Christmas gift cards for the equivalent amount in pounds.

Opening for one day on 10 January at Westfield Stratford shopping centre, the 'Cash or Kind' pop-up will give visitors the chance to exchange unwanted vouchers for cash to buy something they really want.

The pop-up also aims to encourage people to 'give' - instead of exchanging vouchers for cash, visitors can opt to donate their gift cards or vouchers to charity. Zeek has also pledged to match any charity donations.

The pop-up will be open from 9am-4pm and has been launched on the back of research from Zeek that reveals the average Brit receives £44 worth of unwanted gifts over Christmas, with around £2.8bn potentially wasted nationwide.

Last year, Westfield Stratford hosted activations from Norwegian Air, Oculus Rift and KitKat.

