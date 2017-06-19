YouTube creates beach-themed activation at Cannes Lions Festival

YouTube is delivering the 'YouTube Beach' at Cannes Lions Festival from 17-24 June, and is using the activation to celebrate diversity.

The YouTube beach has been designed by production agency Set Live, and invites guests to meet the producers, creators and brands that are shaping today’s culture at one of the brand's Lightning Talks. Visitors to the activation will also be able to take part in a YouTube Challenge or experience a 360-degree adventure.

Experiential printing agency YR Live is working with YouTube to supply custom merchandise on demand for guests. On 24 June, YouTube will be celebrating Pride Day with rainbow-coloured beachwear designs available for visiotrs to the beach, as well as live performances, fancy dress and a Pride party.

More: Last week, it was announced that Virgin Holidays would unveil its latest airport lounge, 'The Departure Beach'. In July, Nyetimber and Plymouth Gin will create a seaside-themed pop-up celebrating summer.

