Young's to launch House of Happiness on Blue Monday

13 January 2017, by Kim Benjamin, Be the First to Comment

British pub chain Young's is transforming Finch's pub at Finsbury Square in London into Young's House of Happiness, to spread cheer on Blue Monday.

Finch's in Finsbury Square will become a one-day House of Happiness

Blue Monday this year lands on 16 January and is known as the most depressing day of the year, with gloomy weather, credit card statements and the temptation to abandon new year's resolutions reaching crisis point, all contributing factors. 

The House of Happiness pop-up will offer a head-to-toe immersive celebration of British hygge. On arrival, guests will have coats and bags whisked away by happiness hosts, before being handed a kit containing an eye mask and slippers to leave all traces of the outside world at the doors of the pub.

As well as House of Happiness escapism pods designed to disconnect mind, body and soul from the boundaries of everyday life, there will be complimentary massages, pop-up chatter corners, letter writing stations, thought-provoking wellbeing talks and ‘happiness bursts’ hosted by Laughology.

Other activities include tea blending, beard grooming, shoe shining and make your own energy balls, alongside whisky tasting, cake decoration and thank you card writing, where cards can be posted into Young’s House of Happiness postbox. Visitors can also make use of swap shops, yoga areas and Young’s bookshop, suggle spaces with hot water bottles and blankets, as well as enjoying curated talks by happiness, mindfulness and lifestyle coaches.

Visitors are welcome to stay as long as they like and will be given a goody containing a pick of uplifting essentials from the experience, along with a pack of seeds and bulbs to inspire positive springtime thinking.

House of Happiness is open on the 16 January, between the hours of 12pm-5pm. 

Last January Young's Pubs and Geronimo Inns teamed up with brands such as Glenfiddich, Chivas Regal and Jack Daniel's to deliver a range of whisky-focused events throughout London. The pub chain also celebrated 185 years in the business in September with a series of commemorative events.

