Young's to launch House of Happiness on Blue Monday

Blue Monday this year lands on 16 January and is known as the most depressing day of the year, with gloomy weather, credit card statements and the temptation to abandon new year's resolutions reaching crisis point, all contributing factors.
The House of Happiness pop-up will offer a head-to-toe immersive celebration of British hygge. On arrival, guests will have coats and bags whisked away by happiness hosts, before being handed a kit containing an eye mask and slippers to leave all traces of the outside world at the doors of the pub.
Other activities include tea blending, beard grooming, shoe shining and make your own energy balls, alongside whisky tasting, cake decoration and thank you card writing, where cards can be posted into Young’s House of Happiness postbox. Visitors can also make use of swap shops, yoga areas and Young’s bookshop, suggle spaces with hot water bottles and blankets, as well as enjoying curated talks by happiness, mindfulness and lifestyle coaches.
House of Happiness is open on the 16 January, between the hours of 12pm-5pm.
Last January Young's Pubs and Geronimo Inns teamed up with brands such as Glenfiddich, Chivas Regal and Jack Daniel's to deliver a range of whisky-focused events throughout London. The pub chain also celebrated 185 years in the business in September with a series of commemorative events.
