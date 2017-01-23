Wunderman wins Pavegen #Step2Start campaign

Agency Wunderman has been announced as the fittest agency, following a week-long battle held last week by clean technology company Pavegen.

Last week Pavegen launched its #Step2Start fitness-themed activation among a number of London-based marketing agencies to determine which agency had the fittest staff. The five agencies that took part were Wunderman, Imagination, MKTG, Undercurrent and CSM.

As part of the activation, Pavegen installed energy generating LED modules within the five agencies – Wunderman, Imagination, MKTG, Undercurrent and CSM – and an on-screen Christmas pudding measured how well employees were snapping back after the festive season.

Wunderman came out on top, producing a total 3,542 joules of energy, followed by Undercurrent (3,49 joules) and Imagination (1866 joules).

The winning agency has won a month's supply of ChicP healthy hummus pots made from surplus vegetables.

Last year, Pavegen worked with Adidas on its X-shaped pop-up training space in London.

