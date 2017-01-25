WRG hires Sallie Coventry as client engagement director

Experiential agency WRG has appointed Sallie Coventry to the role of client engagement director, where she will oversee the creation of immersive brand experiences.

Coventry, who takes on her new role on 6 February, was previously managing director at agency W&O and most recently held the position of IBTM portfolio director at Reed Exhibitions.

Her remit will include developing WRG's new positioning of 'The Creative Engagement Group' among existing and new clients. The positioning is the result of WRG's partnership with The Moment, an agency specialising in marketing communications, film and virtual reality, which was announced last year. The partnership aims to serve client demand for creative, immersive brand experiences for internal and external audiences. Both agencies are being led by WRG CEO Russ Lidstone.

Speaking to Event, Coventry said: "I loved my time at Reed but it's fair to say that I missed the buzz and creativity of agency life. Creating experiences is WRG's hallmark, whether it be for product launches, exhibitions and conferences. I will be looking to take the agency's 'creative engagement group' offering to existing and new clients and broadening our services, which could be across experiential, logistics or other areas, depending on client demand, and developing experiential across B2C and B2B sectors."

Coventry was named as one of the mentors for the Fast Forward 15 career scheme.

