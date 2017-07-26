WRG hires Paul Martin as creative director

In his new role at WRG, Martin will be responsible for overseeing the agency's creative output. He will join the agency's London office when he begins his role next month.

Martin joins WRG from events agency Innovision. He has worked on campaigns for brands such as Puma, Unilever and Amazon Prime, and also had significant input into the creative development of briefs such as Facebook at Cannes Festival, the launch of BP’s Active Fuels and British House Rio for the Department of Trade and Industry at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

This latest senior hire is the first for WRG and The Creative Engagement Group since its acquisition by Huntsworth Group earlier this month.

Mark Gass, executive creative director WRG, said: "We aim to make WRG one of the most exciting, creatively driven agencies within our industry and Paul is totally up for the challenge. He joins us at a really exciting time with cool opportunities coming in from across The Creative Engagement Group."

Martin added: "WRG not only has the ambition to create unforgettable experiences, but also has the creative vision and leadership to truly redefine the experiential category. I am thoroughly looking forward to helping strengthen the creative offering here in London, while leading exciting, game-changing projects alongside some of the most talented people in the business."

In May, WRG hired a head of live events and a client engagement director.

More: Earlier this month, Kim Myhre announced his departure from Freeman XP after three years at the agency.

