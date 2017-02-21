WRG expands with five new roles

Live and experiential agency WRG has created five new permanent roles across its congress team in London and Manchester.

The development of key healthcare accounts and new business wins has led to a need for the agency to expand as it continues to deliver virtual meetings and logistics projects.

People joining the team include Simon Hartley, Naomi Hatch, Cleo Andrews, Joanna MacDonald and Lindsay Whittaker. Hartley joins the team as congress project manager and will be based in the agency's Manchester office. He has extensive experience within the healthcare sector, and has previously headed up a large logistics account team for a global healthcare client delivering more than 80 events a year.

Hatch joins as junior project manager, and gained experience from her previous role in medical communications healthcare marketing. She will also be based in Manchester.

In the London office, Andrews takes on the role of delegate manager, having had experiencee as an event co-ordinator in a venue. MacDonald will join Andrews in the role of delegate manager, and Whittaker will come on board as congress project executive.

Russ Lidstone CEO at WRG said: "As recently reported in the IPA Bellwether report, event marketing spend continues to rise and we're seeing significant demand for our congress services from our healthcare clients. We're investing in our congress delivery expertise in the UK to deliver exceptional delegate experiences for our clients."

This recruitment drive follows Sallie Coventry's appointment to client engagement director at WRG in January. Last week, WRG announced that it would bolster the creative team with two new hires.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1











