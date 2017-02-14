WRG bolsters creative team with new hires

Experiential agency WRG has strengthened its creative team with two new hires, in a bid to support the agency's clients across a range of categories including tech, healthcare and professional services.

The agency has appointed Andy Walker to the role of senior creative, while Wayne Briscoe joins as senior creative artworker. Both Walker and Briscoe will be based in WRG's Manchester offices. Walker has joined the agency after spending over a decade as a freelancer, and has now joined the agency on a permanent basis.

These two appointments follow the hire of former IBTM director Sallie Coventry as client engagement director last month. WRG is currently aiming to leverage creative capabilities across its branches; The Creative Engagement Group, which also encompasses film, immersive engagement and digital agency, The Moment and exhibitions business Just Communicate.

Andy Walker, senior creative at WRG, said: "I’ve enjoyed the freedom of working for myself, so I wasn’t going to give it all up for just anywhere. And I haven’t. WRG is a special place, we're doing great work and the next few years are going to be hugely exciting."

Mark Gass, global creative director at WRG, added: "We live in exciting times and the opportunities to stretch yourself are almost limitless when it comes to experiential. I love getting to play with every type of cool, clever creative there is. Andy and Wayne are cracking examples of the new type of agency we're building here."

Last week, Blackjack Promotions promoted Andy DeVito to the head of experiential. Also this month, staffing agency Mash recruited an HR specialist in a bid to to capitalise on in-store customer experiences.

