WRG appoints new head of live events

Live and experiential agency WRG has appointed Tim Collett as head of live events after leaving his role as executive producer at Jack Morton.

The new role at WRG will see Collett lead all output from WRG’s UK live events team. Collett has 11 years of experience working on public events such as London’s New Year’s Fireworks and Team GB’s Beijing homecoming parade, as well as events for global brands Samsung, P&G and Lexus.

In his new role, Collett will report to operations director Tim Williams and will take over line management responsibility for the live events team. He will also join the WRG management team.

Collett said: "One of the most exciting aspects to this role is that it will see me move from operational production to leader and mentor. I’ll be working with the team to help fulfil their potential and I’m looking forward to seeing everything that goes out and making my mark."

When asked about the move from Jack Morton to WRG, Collett added: "I have always been a fan of WRG but this is a great opportunity to join the business at such an exciting stage in its history. It’s going places and it’s growing as a business. There are exciting opportunities within The Creative Engagement Group and a feeling of momentum. It feels like a great place for the next stage in my career and I can’t wait to get started."

Russ Lidstone, CEO at WRG and The Creative Engagement Group, said: "Tim is hugely talented and has a wealth of experience, having worked on countless projects from corporate events to some of the UK’s biggest public spectacles. Alongside his obvious talent, Tim’s focus on creativity, delivery and engaging end users means he is a brilliant fit for WRG and The Creative Engagement Group. Importantly he’s definitely ‘one of us’ – a top man."

Collett joins the team following several senior appointments at the agency, including Charlotte Smithson as creative director and Sallie Coventry as engagement director.

More: Last week, Eulogy announced the launch of its events and experiential service in response to the rise in the 'experience economy'. Yesterday (3 May) Brand & Deliver promoted Hayley Lawrence to the role of managing director.

