WRG appoints client engagement director

Waddell will be responsible for the agency's global healthcare, technology and retail clients. She will also help to develop new markets for the agency across The Creative Engagement Group, alongside WRG’s sister agencies The Moment and Just Communicate.

Waddell joins WRG from AstraZeneca, and brings experience with strategic change management, innovation, business process optimisation and global pharmaceutical congresses to the new role.

Kristen Waddell, client engagement director at WRG, said: "I’m delighted to have joined WRG. They have a strong reputation in the industry and I’m excited to be part of their plans for the future. The agency is in a new phase of growth and development, in particular with the opportunities that are opening up through the film, digital and immersive capabilities of The Creative Engagement Group. I’m enjoying working with our highly experienced teams to take our unique offering to new and existing clients."

Russ Lidstone, CEO of WRG and The Creative Engagement Group, added: "Kristen is a fantastic addition to WRG. She’s strategically minded, creatively ambitious, focused on delivery and hugely personable, which makes her a perfect fit with our WRG team."

WRG hired Tim Collett as head of live events, after he left his role as executive producer at Jack Morton. Last month, the agency recruited Dave Johnstone to the newly-created role of technical director.

