World Gin Day: Three of the best brand activations

World Gin Day is taking place this Saturday (10 June) and, to mark the occasion, Event lists three of the best brand activations celebrating all things gin.

Gin Mare is launching a G&T inspired ice cream parlour on 9 June. The brand has teamed up with bespoke ice cream company Ruby Violet to stage the gin-themed pop-up, where guests will be able to sample ice cream or sorbet infused with botanicals. Visitors will also be able to personalise their creations with a range of toppings, including dried olives, crystallised rosemary, botanical brittle, savoury wafers and gin-soaked orange peel. Each ice cream will be paired with twists on the classic gin and tonic, which will be given a new spin using ingredients such as a wedge of mango and a grind of black pepper. The pop-up will be open until 11 June.

Willem Barentsz is celebrating World Gin Day with 'The Jasmine Trail', a gin-themed treasure hunt across a number of London bars. The experience will take place on World Gin Day itself (10 June) and will invite guests to participate in a hunt to find pieces of a global map, which will be hidden in each bar. Guests will have to take a photo of themselves with the map pieces and share across their social channels using the hashtags #WBJasmineTrail and #WillemBarentsz to be in with a chance of winning an adventure that could take them anywhere in the world. Participating bars include TT Liquor, The Distillery, Graphic Bar and 214 Bermondsey. Guests will have the chance to sample Willem Barentsz's jasmine-infused gin at each location.

Beefeater will be staging a house party to experience to celebrate World Gin Day, as well as the culmination of its London Tonic Series which saw the brand stage a series of events showcasing grass roots talent. For the speakeasy-themed house party, the brand will be bringing back the biggest acts from its London Tonic Series to perform at its south London distillery, and brand ambassador Ryan Adair will be onsite to create specially created cocktails for guests. Performances will include poetry from street poet Joshua Idehen, comedy from Adam Bloom and music from singer-songwriter Midé and British breakthrough act Tara Flanagan, as well as headline act Baxter Dury.

