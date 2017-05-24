Wood's Navy Rum to host pop-up in King's Cross

Wood's Navy Rum is set to launch a pop-up in King's Cross, which will feature a barge and two pop-up sheds.

The Prince Regent barge will serve Wood’s cocktails, accompanied by 'tastes of the sea' from the restaurant London Shell Co. Kentish Town cocktail bar Ladies & Gentlemen will showcase a Wood’s Navy Rum menu with twists on traditional cocktail classics, including the Mai Tai, Pina Colada Slushy and Zombie in the Woods.

Guests will be able to board the barge and explore the brand's heritage with the Greenheart Grog cocktail, which harks back to the traditional drink invented for seafarers in 1740. The cocktail mixes Wood’s Navy Rum, pink grapefruit juice, lime juice, honey and ginger beer, and the 'Greenheart' element pays tribute to the 250-year old Versailles still made from greenheart wood and used to make part of Wood’s Navy Rum.

Visitors will be able to relax on the canal bank, or they can book tickets to enjoy an hour-long tour on the barge. The pop-up will be open from 1 June - 30 July.

