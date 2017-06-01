Willem Barentsz to stage gin-themed treasure hunt across London

Taking place on 10 June to coincide with World Gin Day, Willem Barentsz will be staging a gin-themed treasure hunt with the aim of finding a pair of lucky guests to take anywhere in the world.

Participants will have the chance to win an adventure by seeking sections of a global map, which will be hidden in each bar during the the treasure hunt. Guests will have to take a photo of the map and share it on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #WBJasmineTrail and #WillemBarentsz. The treasure hunt aims to celebrate the brand's figure of inspiration, Dutch explorer Captain Willem Barentsz.

The bars taking part in the event include TT Liquor, The Distillery, Graphic Bar and 214 Bermondsey. Guests will have the chance to sample Willem Barentsz's jasmine-infused gin at each location.

More: Gin Mare will be staging a gin-themed ice cream parlour for World Gin Day, where guests will be able to taste botanical ice creams and sorbets. In May, Tanqueray delivered a masterclass exploring gin and juice pairings.

