Why today is the ultimate #ThrowbackThursday for #eventprofs

Five years have passed since the opening ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympic Games, on the evening of Friday 27 July in the Olympic Stadium, London.

Arguably one of the proudest moments for the UK events industry, Event couldn't resist throwing it back to the glorious summer of 2012.

From Proctor and Gamble, Cisco and Cadbury, brands created houses across the capital to celebrate the spirit of the Games. Across the city, agencies quite literally lit up London both in the stadium and beyond.

Venues enjoyed record attendance figures, with Excel breaking its visitor record by attracting 65,000 people to sports events on 29 July.

And the official Olympic Houses gave the city an international flair as countries set up bases for their athletes, families and heritage brands. Casa Italia opened its doors to the public and showcased brands including Emporio Armani, Fiat and Kinder.

