Westfield UK stages food discovery series for Chinese New Year celebrations

Shopping destinations Westfield London and Westfield Stratford are to host a series of food-themed events to celebrate Chinese New Year, welcoming the Year of the Rooster.

The food discovery series will feature tailored experiences that aim to showcase the best of China, as well as the creativity of its people. Events will take place across 28-29 January.

Guests will be able to attend hourly demonstrations which aim to teach a hands-on approach to preparing and cooking Chinese cuisine. Sessions will be hosted by chefs from restaurant Ping Pong, as well as cooking school L’atelier des Chefs, and will illustrate how to make classice Chinese dishes such as dumplings and rice balls.

In addition, Westfield has commissioned artist Prudence Staite to create a rooster using traditional Chinese 'nian huo' sweets. The artwork will be on display from 26 January, and aims to showcase the significance of the year of the Rooster, which in the Chinese zodiac represents fidelity, punctuality and hard work.

Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer at Westfield, said: "We are delighted to host this fantastic line up of events across Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City to celebrate the Chinese New Year. In creating this year’s special programme, we wanted to give Westfield’s communities a unique opportunity to learn more about this ancient holiday through a range of authentic experiences, and also inspire those who already hold it so dear."

Food artist Prudence Staite said: "I’m delighted to be collaborating with Westfield to celebrate Chinese New Year. The event is celebrated across the world through colour and lights, all of which inspired me when creating the rooster. I had a lot of fun making it so I hope everyone who attends the event enjoys it."

In December, Westfield London hosted a 'Beyond the Waterfall' cocktail experience created by Bompas & Parr. Earlier this month, Zeek set up shop in Westfield Stratford to stage a 'gift cards for cash' pop-up.

