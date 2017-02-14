Westfield partners with London College of Fashion

Shopping destination Westfield London has teamed up with the London College of Fashion's Innovation Agency to create a platform for UK-based creative talent.

High profile artists will take to the Village in Westfield London to activate and showcase their work. Today (14 February) womenswear brand Martine Jarlgaard London will be displaying its collection in a visually interactive space, aiming to illustrate the sculptural silhouettes of the sustainable, innovative, luxury brand.

The collection was presented in the brand’s London Fashion Week debut, and used augmented reality to create a mixed reality experience. The show was delivered in conjunction with London College of Fashion’s Innovation Agency, DoubleMe and W London Hotel.

Martine Jarlgaard London's physical collection will be on display at Westfield London, and, as with the London Fashion Week debut, will feature a mixed reality theme. The showcase will use a holographic effect in a physical format, inviting the viewer to interact with the display via the mirrored image whilst catching a glimpse of the actual collection behind.

Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer at Westfield Europe, said: "We are thrilled to be working once again with London College of Fashion’s Innovation Agency in what we hope to be a long-term collaboration which gives our best UK talent access to spaces they would not normally have access to, as they embark on their careers.

"Since entering the UK, Westfield has a long history of working with up and coming designers and artists who are now some of the creative industry’s biggest names. Being able to offer physical space in premium locations within our malls not only adds value to the designers, but is of huge interest to visitors to our centres and we believe Martine’s mixed reality collection is perfect to launch this collaboration."

Matthew Drinkwater, head of fashion at Fashion Innovation Agency, said: "Our collaboration with Westfield will not only allow us to transfer Martine Jarlgaard’s collection from the virtual world into a stunning physical location but open the doors for London College of Fashion to showcase its ground-breaking work with a host of incredible creatives."

More:

Last week it was announced that

shopping centre.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1



