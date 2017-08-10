Westfield to introduce zip-line experience

Shopping centre Westfield London is set to introduce a zip-line experience as part of its Future Forest installation.

Westfield London is unveiling the zip-line experience on 15 August, and it forms part of the shopping centre's Future Forest activation which has been created in collaboration with Bompas & Parr.

The experience will consist of a 40-metre descent from the top of a purpose-built treehouse, and aims to target adventurous children and adults.

Future Forest will hit Westfield London from 15-28 August, and guests to the zip-line installation will discover a bird's eye view of the shopping centre as they descend down the only indoor zipwire in the UK. The Future Forest experience has already taken place in Westfield Stratford, welcoming more that 13,000 visitors between 22 July and 2 August.

Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer at Westfield, said: "The Adventure Zip-Line will offer a thrilling addition to the immersive Future Forest experience, which really delivers on providing a unique experience that has never been done before. We look forward to welcoming anyone looking for a fun and exciting way to keep entertained this summer."

More: Bompas & Parr are set to stage a 'Sausage Séance' later this month, aiming to explore what happens when the art of 'sausaging' collides with the supernatural.

In April, Netslé brought its Aisle of Wonder to Westfield, giving guests the chance to create their own cereal blends.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



