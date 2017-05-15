Westfield and Bompas & Parr to stage 'Future Forests' experience

The festival will transform the two centres into indoor forests, with guests invited on a journey enhanced by adventures and activities. Westfield and Bompas & Parr are also calling on brands to bolster the event by staging their own bespoke experiences to engage consumers within the festival. Westfield’s Brand Venture team will offer brands the opportunity to work with Bompas & Parr and take over areas within the event.

Future Forests will launch at the Gallery and Chestnut Plaza in Westfield Stratford City from 21 July-3 August, before moving to The Atrium in Westfield London from 15-28 August. The experience will be set against a canvas of greenery, and will feature physical, technical and multi-sensory challenges and delights targeting family audiences.

The event aims to highlight the future of forests and the role they play in our lives. Although adventure will be at the heart of the event, guests will be encouraged to consider the environment, the outdoors, relaxation and their health and well-being in an engaging and accessible way.

Harry Parr, director of Bompas & Parr, said: "We are very excited to be working with Westfield again to create this immersive experience which will offer visitors a unique journey of Future Forests. We are also looking forward to working with a number of brands who will be getting involved to bring each of the elements to life - a collective exercise that will not only create an incredible spectacle, but will engage the public in a new way in this amazing adventure playground."

Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer at Westfield UK & Europe said: "At Westfield, we create the best experiences for our customers and we are constantly looking at new ways to surprise and delight the 70m visitors who come to our centres each year. With a focus on fun and adventure, underpinned by new learnings, and the integration of some of our favourite brands, Future Forests will have something for everyone."

Last year, Bompas & Parr teamed up with Westfield to host a cocktail experience called 'Beyond the Waterfall'. In February, Bompas & Parr created meat bouquets as part of a Valentine's Day stunt.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.