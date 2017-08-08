Wembley Cup with EE returns for third year

EE is hosting top YouTube and international football stars in a tournament that will culminate at Wembley Stadium for a third year.

The Wembley Cup with EE campaign kicks off in September with an eight-part series featuring vloggers Spencer FC and the F2 Freestylers.

The F2 Freestylers will use the online aspect of the series to build a team that will take on Spencer FC – last year's winners – in the final on 7 October.

The final will also feature international football legends who will provide a "boost" to the two YouTube teams, as a celebration of EE's pay-as-you-go data boost offer. The players taking part will be revealed throughout this month.

Max Taylor, managing director of marketing at EE, said: "With more than 24 million views of last year's final, the audience for this event is massive and The Wembley Cup has become a huge part of how we activate our partnership with Wembley Stadium."

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (9 August), and £2 from every ticket sold will be donated to Sport Relief.

The live final at Wembley Stadium has been organised by brand experience agency HSE Cake, while the eight-part online series has been developed by digital agency Poke.



Last month, EE launched its 4GEE Community Cinema Club, bringing outdoor cinema experiences to rural communities. In June, the mobile network brand unveiled its 4GEE Smart Tent at Glastonbury, aiming to enhance the festival experience for guests.

