Weekender: St-Germain, Amstel, Syfy

Bacardi-owned brand St-Germain is set to open its 'Maison St-Germain' pop-up in central London this weekend, inviting guests to celebrate summer indulgence in a 1920s fashion. The elderflower liqueur brand has teamed up with floral designer Emily Baylis, also known as ‘June in March’, to create the pop-up, and guests will begin their experience with a visit to Baylis, before being led through a floral corridor to the central piece - a green room made up of fresh blossom. In the main zone of the pop-up, guests will be able to treat themselves at the St-Germain bar, where they can enjoy cocktails and a live jazz band. A staircase leads up to the the first floor, where the Maison will host a speakeasy. Visitors can sample an exclusive collection of St-Germain cocktails, and workshops will be on offer for those wanting to get more involved.

Where: Soho, London

When: 27-29 July

Beer brand Amstel, part of the Heineken company, is staging a Cold Tub Pub in London, celebrating the Prudential Ride London cycling event. The brand is inviting cyclists to cool down post-cycle by submerging themselves in ice cold water as they sip an Amstel Bier. Inspired by the popularity of ice baths among athletes, guests are invited to step into a custom built bath tub full of ice cold water for up to ten minutes. After the ice bath experience, visitors will have the option to relax in a normal pub setting while admiring the array of cycling memorabilia displayed on the pub’s walls.

Where: Southwark, London

When: 29-30 July





NBCUniversal TV channel Syfy is giving fans a chance to enjoy a Texas-themed BBQ, as well as giving them a taste of the supernatural, with a food truck at this year's Film & Comic Con show to celebrate its new Midnight, Texas series. The London Film & Comic Con show is set to take place at Olympia London, which runs from 28-30 July, and the Syfy stand will invite guests to stop by the 'Food and Fortune Truck' for some sliders provided by Breddos Tacos. Visitors will also have the opportunity to have their fortune told by psychic Ryan Gooding. Midnight, Texas premieres on 27 July and takes the form of a ten-episode series set in a remote town in Texas where nothing is what it seems.

Where: Olympia, London

When: 29 July

