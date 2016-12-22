Weekender: South Bank Centre, William Grant & Sons' Ancient Reserves and Blippar

London's South Bank Centre is staging a VR 'Treehugger' experience which aims to shift mindsets from cosumerism to conservation. Treehugger: Wawona uses a giant model of a sequoia tree and a Vive VR headset to give guests the chance to hug the tree and discover its inner structure where grooves in the bark become giant cliffs and pine cones feel like the Sydney Opera House. Visitors also have the opportunity to experience 'tree time', which allows them to feel neuron-like energy flows in the treetop canopy. The experience has been developed by London-based studio Marshmallow Laser Feast, together with the Cinekid Foundation, STRP, Southbank Centre and Migrations.

Where: South Bank Centre, London

When: 14 - 28 Decmber

William Grant & Sons' Ancient Reserves pop-up

Tomorrow marks the last chance to see Scottish distiller William Grant & Sons showcase its Ancient Reserves whisky range and experience tastings, as well as whisky-related events. The pop-up showcases exclusive whiskies such as Ailsa Bay, The Girvan Patent Still, Rare Cask Reserves and Kininvie, and experts are on hand to help guests find their perfect whisky. Services available include bottle engraving and in-store gift-wrapping, as well as expert advice and tastings. In the evenings, the space transforms to host whisky events.

Where: Islington, London

When: 12 - 23 December

AR app Blippar is staging an interactive Santa hunt in London's Covent Garden. Guests will meet Santa on a Covent Garden rooftop, and will embark on a journey to help him find his missing reindeer, and will use the Blippar app to unlock clues along the way. As they make their way through the experience, children and parents are invited to take part in a digital treasure hunt around Covent Garden to unlock even more magical experiences and the lucky ones could even win daily prizes.

Where: Covennt Garden, London

When: 14 - 24 December

