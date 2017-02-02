Weekender: Singha Beer, Pandora and Budweiser

Singha Beer and Shoreditch-based Thai restaurant, Som Saa, are teaming up to offer late night sessions which centre around food and music. The 'Som Saa Lates' are inspired by the after service nightlife in Bangkok, and will allow guests to enjoy the restaurant's food, as well as Thai lager Singha Beer, until 1.30am. The events will take place on the first Saturday of every month, and will kick off this weekend on 4 February. A variety of dishes will be on offer, including Khao Pad Naem with fermented pork and fried rice or Pad Grapow Gai with chicken, holy basil and crispy egg. There’ll also be a green papaya salad with salted duck egg on the side, or Laap Pla with minced fish, a special dish from the north of the country. Music line-ups will include DJs from NTS Radio and London nightclub Corsica Studios, alongside some eclectic vinyl mixes from On The Corner Records.

Where: East London

When: 4 February





Pandora is launching its 'My Pandora' Valentine's campaign this weekend, and will give guests the opportunity to create their own Valentine's Day card in a bespoke Pandora photo booth. 'Love Booths' will be installed in UK cities including Brighton, Bristol, Leicester and Glasgow, and passers-by will be invited to take their photo with a personal message for their loved ones. The photo and message will be then turned into a card. The campaign will also be featured on Pandora's website, as well as the brand's social media channels. The camapign is being run by agency PrettyGreen.

Where: UK city centres

When: 4-5 February

Budweiser will take over East London's street food venue Dinerama this Sunday to host a party celebrating the Super Bowl. The event aims to create the experience and excitement of the Super Bowl at this side of the pond, and will offer guests the chance to watch the game live, while being served ice-cold Budweisers and feasting on American-inspired dishes from Dinerama's street food traders, including BBQ subs, chilli dogs and peanut butter doughnuts. Party-goers will be able to watch the game via two giant screens. Steph Okell, marketing manager at Budweiser UK, has said that the brand is keen to ensure that fans are able to have an "awesome" Super Bowl experience in London.

Where: Dinerama, East London

When: 5 February

