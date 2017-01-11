Weekender: Reebok, Lululemon, Boxpark Shoreditch

This weekend Reebok will host its fitness battles at participating 'Fithubs', Lululemon will welcome visitors into its 'Meditation Om The Move' bus and Boxpark Shoreditch will host live performances from ACM students.

Sportswear brand Reebok will be heading to Bluewater shopping centre to stage a fitness battle for lovers of crossfit. The Nano Box Battle invites guests to Reebok's specially designed Nano 7 WOD (workout of the day) and 'represent their box'. Those who are able to achieve the best times will win a special prize, and the brand is also asking non-competitors to come down and show their support. Brand ambassadors will be onsite to offer advice and tips, while a DJ will be playing upbeat tunes to ensure participants keep up the tempo. Healthy food and drink will also be on offer for guests.

When: 14 January

Where: Bluewater shopping centre, Kent

Apparel brand Lululemon Athletica is staging a meditation bus to help busy Londoners relax, and the launch of the bus coincides with the opening of the new Lululemon store on Regent Street. The interior of the double decker bus is designed to reflect an oasis of calm, and is influenced strongly by the concept of wellbeing. The bus uses lemon, lavender, cinammon and jasmine oils to create a calm-inducing scent to help relax guests. In addition, guests can help themselves to shakes, juices and snacks which have been designed by Neat Nutrition. Former basketball professional, Ryan Leier, who has since turned to yoga and meditation, will lead the introductory meditation sessions. Some of London’s leading mindfulness and meditation experts will also be on-board to deliver a range of other free sessions, with each session lasting between 45 minutes to an hour.

When: 10-15 January

Where: London

Music education system facility The Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM) and Acoustic Live UK have teamed up to stage a month-long music event at Boxpark Shoreditch. ACM students will take to the stage to perform every Sunday throughout January. The event is being staged after the recent opening of ACM London, a new branch of the music college which began welcoming students in September 2016. ACM also has a college in Guildford, Surrey.

When: 15 January

Where: Boxpark Shoreditch, London

