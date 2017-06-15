Weekender: Maynards Bassetts, Candy Crush Café, Eroica Britannia

Maynards Bassetts will launch the UK's first Sweet Art Gallery this weekend, inviting guests to an exhibition displaying artwork inspired by and made using Maynards Bassetts sweets. The pop-up gallery promises to be a treat for the eyes and mouth, and guests are encouraged to unleash their artistic side by creating their own works of art. A floor-to-ceiling pick and mix station will be on offer, allowing visitors to sample and take away sweet treats such as Wine Gums, Jelly Babies and Liquorice All Sorts.

Where: Soho, London

When: 16-17 June





Game development brand King is set to open a pop-up Candy Crush Café in central London, marking the launch of the latest Candy Crush games. The café will be exclusively for adults, and invites guests to play classic board games in a colourful candy-themed environment. The activation wil span four floors, with each floor dedicated to a different theme. The 'Cupcake Carnival' floor will offer guests Candy Crush cocktails, themed cakes and treats, while the 'Caramel Cove' zone will give visitors the chance to play classic and normal sized board games. Colourful freakshakes will also be available for guests to sample as they make their way around the café.

When: 16-17 June

Where: Soho, London

Eroica Britannia festival





Eroica Britannia Festival opens this weekend, inviting guests to experience a family-friendly atmosphere, as well as a number of brand activations. This year, the festival will see activations from Maserati, Hendrick's Gin and Buxton. Maserati will be opening its 'Maserati Café for the duration of the festival, inviting guests to attend a series of Q&As with well known names in cycling such as broadcaster Ned Boulting and cyclist David Millar. Hendrick's Gin will be staging its 'Perilous Laboratory for the Absorbment of Natural Teachings' - P.L.A.N.T - at the festival for the fourth year running, and is encouraging festival-goers to compose their own music using cucumbers. Buxton will be installing its 'Pump and Pedal' stations, offering guests a space to chill out and hydrate.

When: 16-18 June

Where: Bakewell, Derbyshire

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



