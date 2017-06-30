Weekender: Magnum, Harvey Nichols, Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ice cream brand Magnum has teamed up with Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino, to launch a Magnum X Moschino Pleasure Store pop-up in London, which invites guests to personalise their own Magnum creations. Visitors can treat themselves to a double or single dipped Magnum, and will have the chance to test out the dipping bar which offers over 20 toppings. The pop-up will serve bespoke ice creams, including a creation from Jeremy Scott, who will also be displaying his range of Magnum X Moschino bags. The Pleasure Store is designed in bold Moschino style, and forms part of Magnum's 'Release the Best' campaign.

When: 29 June - 10 September

Where: Seven Dials, London





Retailer Harvey Nichols has teamed up with American Airlines to host a weekend of USA-themed events, celebrating the introduction of daily flights from the city's airport to destinations across the US. The activation kicked off on Wednesday (28 June) with a wine tasting and showcase at the Harvey Nichols Wine Shop. Events over the weekend include a three-course dinner - inspired by the American Airlines ‘Flagship Business’ in-flight dining experience - a film screening of American Hustle, DJ sets and exclusive pop-ups. American Airlines has set up a 'South Beach' cabana on the first floor of the department store, where guests are invited to meet the brand's team.

When: 28 June - 2 July

Where: Harvey Nichols, Manchester

Goodwood Festival of Speed





Goodwood Festival of speed takes place this weekend, featuring experiences from a range of automotive brands. Renault is celebrating 40 years of its involvement with Formula One and will be showcasing the past, present and future of motorsport throughout the festival. Honda is bringing its Challenge Lab to the event, encouraging guests to participate in hands-on experiences and challenges, while Vauxhall will be staging a virtual reality test drive experience, as well as creating a range of activities for children and adults to enjoy.

When: 29 June - 2 July

Where: Goodwood House, West Sussex

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.