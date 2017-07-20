Weekender: Lululemon, Cadbury, Fuller's Kitchen

Sports apparel brand Lululemon Athletica is hosting a one-day fitness festival this weekend, which will combine sweat sessions with meditation and personal development. Sweatlife aims to showcase the best of wellness in London, featuring sessions from a crew of local 'sweatxperts' in yoga, boxing, pilates, spin, barre, bootcamp, dance, rowing and crossfit. Lululemon has partnered with a number of fitness brands and studios to stage the event, including Mycoocoon, Barry's Bootcamp and The Foundry. Guests will be able to take part in a rowing workshop led by a former Olympian, battle their way through a ping pong tournament and indulge themselves with a long soak in a gong bath.

When: 22 July

Where: Tobacco Dock, London

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons is inviting children and their families to artistic masterclasses this weekend, where guests will learn how to sketch the brand's animatronic cow Buttons. In addition, kids will have the chance to meet Buttons – an eight-foot-tall model cow designed to promote Cadbury's Adopt a Cow campaign. Art sessions will be led by illustrator Rose Blake and attendees will learn how to sketch Buttons during a life drawing class, as well as being able to pose for photos with Buttons the cow. There will also be opportunities to sample Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons and guests will leave with a goodie bag allowing them to channel their inner artist at home.

When: 22-23 July

Where: London





Pub brand Fuller's Kitchen, part of the Fuller's Beer Company, is launching an ice cream bus today (20 July) which will tour London and Hampshire in celebration of National Ice Cream month. The double decker bus will give Londoners the chance to queue up and pick their favourite flavour, before heading to the top deck to chill out and snap a selfie for their social channels. The ice cream on offer is made out of buffalo milk, and visitors will be able to sample unexpected flavorus such as Brewer Street coffee, cinnamon, cardamom, Earl Grey and orange chocolate chip. The activation is being delivered by production company The Fitting Room.

