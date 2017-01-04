Weekender: London Boat Show, Cancer Research and Cottons Rhum Shack

London Boat Show

Boating enthusiasts are invited to London's ExCeL London this weekend to discover and explore products and trends for 2017. The show will feature more than 300 exhibitors, including world and European debuts. Guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment performed on The London Stage, which will also pay host to fashion events designed to showcase the latest boat trends. Sky Sports presenter, Alec Wilkinson, will be onsite to broadcast interactive talks and panel shows with sailing celebrities such as Dee Caffari MBE, Saskia Clarke, Zeb Soanes and Alex Alley.

Where: ExCeL London

When: 6-15 January

Cancer Research's The Great Row

Charity Cancer Research will be bringing back The Great Row event this weekend, in partnership with the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Races. The charity has also partnered with David Lloyd clubs across the UK to provide access to gyms for those wanting to train for the challenge. Participants will receive a link when they sign up to the challenge that will give them access to their ‘free Fridays’ pass. Rowers are able to enter as a team or individual, and can choose from different levels, ranging from a 2000m row, to a full marathon.

Where: London

When: 6 January - 1 April

Cottons Rhum Shack

Cottons Rhum Shack's most recent London location in Notting Hill recently won the Guinness World Record for the most amount of commercially available rums available in one place. The 'salon de rhum' invites guests to try some of the 372 rums on offer, as well as giving the opportunity for guests to attend the cocktail training school which has both silver and gold packages. The silver package will give guests insight into the history of cocktails, offer bespoke rum tastings and teach how to free pour, mix and garnish three classic cocktails, while the gold package additionally offers a week shadowing experienced bar staff and getting hands-on training at one of the Cottons Rhum Shacks. The shack is also set to launch a series of free rum-themed masterclasses, which begin on 25 January.

Where: Notting Hill, London

