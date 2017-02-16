Weekender: LFW, Etsy, The Tasty Games

London Fashion Week

LFW kicks off this Friday (17 February) and will host shows from a number of designers, from well-established names to up-and-coming creatives. A host of brands will be appearing at the event including Mercedes-Benz, which is presenting the International Fashion Showcase; Asos, which is staging a 'Knowledge is Power' event; and Diesel, which will be inviting guests to its event called 'Make Love not Walls'. Guests will also be able enjoy a range of experiences over the weekend, such as a fashion and beauty pop-up from MakeupPlus, and a 'Finishing Touches' pampering hub from hotel W London.

Where: London

When: 17-21 February

Online marketplace Etsy is set to stage a wedding pop-up this weekend, inviting guests to homeware store West Elm in Tottenham Court Road to browse a selection of the brand's wedding-themed products. The products have each been created by designers and creatives who sell their wares on Etsy. Guests can browse as the pop-up will feature items such as headpieces and wedding stationery, or they can browse the stalls for wedding gifts. The brand is also putting on wedding-themed workshops, which aim to encourage visitors to get creative with their wedding preparations.

Where: West Elm, Tottenham Court Road

When: 17-19 February

A central London underground car park will be transformed into a space for fitness groups, healthy eateries and bloggers this weekend, and will showcase the capital's growing healthy lifestyle offering. The event aims to portray healthy lifestyles in a fun, refreshing way, and will see fitness brands such as Barrcore, HulaFit and The Refinery E9 hold taster sessions of their classes for guests to try out. Lifestyle bloggers including Tally Rye, Twice The Health, Two Peas in a Bod and Gains4Girls are teaming up with healthy eateries including Farm Girl and The Good Yard to create inspiring dishes served as tasty rewards for taking part in the games.

Where: Oxford Street, London

When: 18-19 February

