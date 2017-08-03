Weekender: Leffe, Food Network, Wilderness Festival

Leffe has teamed up with the National Gallery to launch a 'Picnic on the Portico' event as part of a series of secret experiences staged by the beer brand and art gallery. Guests are invited to the National Gallery's Portico balcony, overlooking Trafalgar Square, for a picnic complimented by Leffe beers. Beer experts will be on site to advise visitors on which beers will best compliment their food. Picnic hampers will feature a menu inspired by the National Gallery's art collection and will be available to purchase, and diners will also be able take part in craft activities.

Where: National Gallery, London

When: 4 August





Food Network is celebrating the launch of new show Bakers vs Fakers by opening the UK's first 'Fakery' in London. Guests will be able to take part in a series of workshops, hosted by food writer Juliet Sear, dedicated to the art of of glamming up store-bought bakes. Visitors will learn how to create an ice cream cone drip cake, animal doughnuts and a profiterole tower, all of which will give their makers the ability to boast at any occassion. Three workshops will take place throughout the day from 12.30-5.30pm.

Where: London

When: 4 August

Wilderness Festival

Wildernesss Festival will take place this weekend and will feature a number of experiences from brands such as Veuve Clicquot, Pimm's and Lavazza. Guests will be able to enjoy activations such as a hyperrealism experience from Champagne brand Veuve Clicquot, which offers a chance to reconnect with nature through the creative lens of technology, music and performance. Pimm's is bringing a Croquet Club to the festival, inviting guests to enjoy a spot of croquet while sipping on Pimm's, and Lavazza will be staging its Lavazza Café which allows guest to relax on its terrace with a coffee, as well as take part in coffee and gastronomy workshops. Baking soda toothpaste brand Arm & Hammer will create an 'apothecary' tent to run scientific experiments showing the benefits of baking soda.

Where: Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire

When: 3-6 August

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



