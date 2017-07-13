Weekender: Just Eat, Lovebox and Citadel, Chambord

Online food order and delivery service Just Eat is bringing its Food Fest back to London this weekend, inviting guests to to enjoy three days of food and live music. The theme for this year is Desert Island Dishes, encouraging visitors to the event to decide on their ultimate dish, should they ever find themselves stranded on a desert island. Just Eat will help guests to make a decision by serving up some of Britain's most loved takeaway dishes at the festival. The beach-inspired setting will give festival-goers a space to relax, as they experence cuisines from around the world, sip on cocktails and enjoy live music.

When: 14 - 16 July

Where: Old Street, London

Lovebox and Citadel





Lovebox and Citadel festivals are taking place this weekend at Victoria Park in London. Both festivals will welcome Jägermeister's JägerHaus experience, which has been developed by brand experience agency Frukt and features seven spaces to immerse guests in the brand's world. Each space is connected by luminous and aromatic tunnels to complete the experience. Kia will be activating at Lovebox festival, inviting festival-goers to take part in a roller disco experience, as well as treating them to DJ sets from Madame X.

Lovebox: 14 - 15 July

Citadel: 16 July

Where: Victoria Park, London

Liqueur brand Chambord is opening its pop-up pub, Le Crown and Cactus, today (13 July), which features four rooms each of which aim to ooze style and stick closely to the brand message. Guests will get to experience the Bubble Bar, where they can personalise their Chambord Royale creations, as well as challenge each other to games in the pub's garden space. Visitors can also explore the Chambord Champagne cellar, which promises to host surprise experiences. Chambord-style snacks will be available to purchase, alongside the brand's French martini serves.

When: 13 - 15 July

Where: Bateman Street, London

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.