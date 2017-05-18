Weekender: Häagen-Dazs, Sky Atlantic, Hovis

Ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs will open a multi-sensory pop-up this weekend, which aims to discover the 'greatest ice cream photographer'. The 'My Extraordinary Life' pop-up will see the brand partner with culinary architects Bompas & Parr to stage experiences themed around ice cream. Guests will enter into a lounge room. with decor inspired by caramel and cookies & cream flavours, before being taken through various worlds, which provide inspiration for the photography challenge. Once the experience is complete, visitors can enjoy a plush bar area with a complimentary Häagen-Dazs cocktail perfectly matched to bespoke ice cream canapés.

Where: Noho Studios, London

When: 19 May

Broadcaster Sky Atlantic is offering UK-based Game of Thrones fans the opportunity to train with The Night's Watch, a military order that features in the hit show. The event is being staged to mark the launch of the seventh season of Game of Thrones, giving 40 fans the chance to take part in a training camp inspired by The Night's Watch. Guests will learn how to sword fight, target shoot and handle ravens and each activity will be led by weapons trainers and stuntmen from the show. There will also be photo opportunities with the Iron Throne. A competition, giving guests the chance to attend the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere in Los Angeles, will also be running during the activation.

Where: Tower of London

When: 20 May





Bread brand Hovis has worked with experiential agency Hot Pickle to to launch a baking roadshow, which is currently visiting locations across the UK. From 17-21 May, the roadshow hits Westfield London, where guests can take part in interactive baking demonstrations hosted by a selection of Hovis master bakers, as well as enjoying warm slices of Hovis' wholemeal loaf straight from the oven. Visitors can also have a go at milling wheat on a specially adapted bicycle and receive a Hovis 800g wholemeal loaf.

Where: Westfield London

When: 17-21 May

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



