Weekender: Grey Goose, Marks & Spencer, Boardmasters Festival

Vodka brand Grey Goose is staging its Le Grand Fizz Brunch Club this weekend, inviting guests to a dining and cocktail experience which is personalised to each individual's taste. Diners will be treated to dishes which explore the five key taste profiles - sweet, sour, salty, umami and bitter. The event aims to bring together the expertise of food writer Anna Barnett, and The Ned's head of bars Dan Berger; Barnett will present brunch dishes while Berger will create bespoke Grey Goose Le Grand Fizz cocktails customised to fit each diner's individual taste profile.

When: 12 August

Where: Carousel, Marylebone





Marks & Spencer has worked with brand experience agency RPM to launch a tasting experience which forms part of the brand's 'Spirit of Summer' campaign. The pop-up celebrates Marks & Spencer's new Mediterranean-inspired food range, and invites guests to test out regional dishes from locations such as Sicily, Sardinia, Portugal and the south of France. While sampling the food range, visitors will be immersed in a Mediterranean setting which channels the spirit of summer.

When: 9-13 August

Where: Leeds

Boardmasters Festival





Boardmasters festival returns to Newquay, Cornwall, inviting attendees to enjoy five days of music and surfing. Brands activating at the festival include Samsung, Havaianas and Corona. Samsung is bringing its Hypercube 360 Infinity Selfie experience, allowing guests to enjoy their very own action-packed, user-controlled performance, while music acts perform on stage. Flip flop brand Havaianas is at the festival to promote its brand and products, with the aim of driving traffic to the brand's Newquay store. Corona is bringing back its Corona Sunsets stage, featuring acts such as Norman Jay MBE, Doorly and Tayo. During the day, guests to the Corona stage can enjoy hammocks and an ice-cold Corona, and during the night festival-goers are encouraged to take part in a celebration of sunset.

