Weekender: Glastonbury, Peroni, Jo Malone

Glastonbury Festival

Guests are descending on Glastonbury festival's Worthy Farm site this weekend to enjoy a range of music and entertainment. There will be several brand experiences throughout the festival, including activations from EE, Benefit and The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB). Mobile network provider EE has unveiled its '4GEE Smart Tent', which is situated in the centre of the 900-acre site and features a bespoke mini fridge that tweets when stocks are running low, an entertainment centre that will show the BBC’s live streams of the six stages from across the festival and a voice-activated party setting to create the perfect late-night atmosphere. The tent will also act as a 4G connected hotspot from 10am-10pm every day.

Benefit has set up shop just outside the festival, giving those travelling to Glastonbury the chance to experience the Glastonbrow pop-up - a brow and beauty drive-thru. Guests can receive free Benefit goodies, brow waxes and festival essentials as they wait in the queues to enter the festival site, and will be kept entertained with music from DJs.

RNIB is staging a 'Karaoke Eye Test' to remind festival-goers of the importance of getting regular eye tests. Located next to the Pyramid Stage, guests will experience what the feeling of poor vision and sight loss by attempting to sing along to classic karaoke favourites as the lyrics get smaller and less readable. Filters will also be applied to the karaoke screen, which simulate the effects of preventable eye conditions such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration.

Where: Worthy Farm, Somerset

When: 21-25 June

Beer brand Peroni is celebrating its latest offering, Peroni Ambra, in Manchester with its 'Apertivo bar, presented by Peroni Ambra'. The bar aims to transport guests to the rural Chinotto groves of North West Italy during a four-day residency at The Oast House in the city's Crown Square, and will give guests the chance to experience the tastes and ingredients common to Peroni's heritage country. On the Friday and Saturday nights of the residency, guests will be treated to a contemporary orchestra and DJ collective, which will provide an example of modern Italian culture. The Urban Soul Orchestra, comprising of an all-girl string quartet and DJ, will be playing laidback Italian tunes to create a relaxed, typically Italian atmosphere.

Where: Crown Square, Manchester

When: 22-25 June

Jo Malone's ice cream van

Luxury fragrance and beauty brand Jo Malone has launched a branded ice cream van in London, offering passers-by a chance to cool down with a bespoke ice cream. The van is visiting King's Road, Primrose Hill, Westbourne Grove and Portobello road this weekend. Guests will receive fragrant ice cream for free, with flavours including ime, basil and mandarin, nutmeg and ginger and blackberry and bay.

Where: London

When: 21-25 June

