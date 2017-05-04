Weekender: Easyjet, Belvedere, Soho's Field Day

Airline brand Easyjet has worked with immersive agency The Department to stage a theatrical experience that will use audience participation to transport guests to the French Côte d'Azur. The 'Un Voyage sur la Côte d’Azur' activation is being rolled out after the success of the brand's #WhyNot campaign, which also used immersive theatre. Guests will be able to enjoy a feast for the senses, as they embark on a journey full of the sights, sounds and love stories of France’s most glamorous jet-set destination. Visitors will be whisked from the red carpet of Cannes to the carnival of Nice and the beaches of Antibes as they enjoy the immersive performances, each of which will last 15 minutes.

Where: Bloomsbury, London

When: 5-6 May





Vodka brand Belvedere has teamed up with London venue Sky Garden to launch its music-themed Sunset Sessions, which aim to celebrate grass root talent in the UK. The sessions will kick off this weekend (5-6 May) and will take place in Sky Garden's City Garden bar, treating guests to exclusive live performances from UK artists. A bespoke Belvedere Spritz bar will open especially for the Sunset Sessions, which will run through every Wednesday and Sunday until September this year. City Garden's bartenders will blend three serves from Belvedere’s low sugar Spritz Collection, each inspired by the surrounding plants and herbs in the garden.

Where: Sky Garden, London

When: May to September





The House of St Barnabas is teaming up with events agency Eat Your Own Ears to bring a taste of London's Field Day festival to the heart of Soho. The festival will come to central London for one evening only, and guests will be able to enjoy intimate sets from James Yorkston and Stevie Parker, alongside DJ sets from The Invisible, Flamingods and the resident Field Day DJs. Visitors will also be treated to a film screening of songwriter Leon Russell’s documentary ‘A Poem Is a Naked Person’. Typical festival food will be on offer for guests to tuck into, as they relax and enjoy entertainment in the courtyard garden. The event is the second installment in The House of Barnabas' Festival Embassy series, with the series making its debut with a Bestival teaser session last month.

Where: The House of St Barnabas, London

When: 6 May

