Weekender: Craft Beer Rising, Beefeater, Nespresso

Craft Beer Rising

Craft Beer Rising festival returns to the Old Truman Brewary this weekend for its fifth year. Guests are invited to celebrate the best in craft beer, cider and street food, all to a background of live music. Brands and exhibitors will be activating at the event, including whisky brand Auchentoshan, which will be offering consumers the opportunity to create their own Auchentoshan & Ale drink in a branded beer can on the spot, using a crowler machine. Guests will be able to select from a range of ingredients, mix them with Auchentoshan American Oak whisky and watch their concoction fuse to form a personalised beverage. The activation has been created by agency White Label.

Where: Shoreditch, London

When: 23-25 February

Gin brand Beefeater will host two intimate performances from 'Story Beast' at its Kennington distillery this weekend. The ‘Beefeater Tale Spin’ sessions make up the fourth installment of the brand's London Tonic Series, and will see John Henry Falle playing the immortal wizard ‘The Story Beast’, a show featured at last year’s Edinburgh Festival. The event will take inspiration from Britain’s ancient oral story-telling tradition, and will entertain the audience as they are taken on a journey through mythical tales and ancient rituals.

Where: Kennington, London

When: 25 February

Coffee brand Nespresso has launched its Creatista Studio, which aims to give guests an 'at home' barista experience by mirroring the comforts of home. The studio aims to be a space of 'hygge' with cosy lighting and chic and industrial décor creating a sense of relaxation. Visitors will be invited to ‘serve themselves’ using the new Creatista machine – the first Nespresso machine that allows uses to make their own latte art with its unique automatic steam wand technology. The brand will also be hosting latte art workshops, which teach guests how to create their own unique designs.

Where: Notting Hill, London

When: 22 February - 5 March

