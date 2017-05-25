Weekender: Chelsea Flower Show, LG, John Lewis and Wedgwood

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2017

The annual RHS Chelsea Flower Show launched this week, and features a number of activations from brands such as Perrier-Jouët, Club Monaco and Miracle-Gro. Champagne brand Perrier-Jouët is staging a floral-inspired pop-up bar and Champagne dinner pairing outside the entrance of The Kensigton Hotel. On 25 May, the brand will team up with The Kensington to host a Champagne dinner pairing, with a menu inspired by the tasting notes of a Perrier-Jouët Champagne, alongside visual influence from The Chelsea Flower Show. Ralph Lauren clothing brand Club Monaco is staging an interactive wildlife-themed experience, which will run until 27 May. Club Monaco has teamed up with florists Bloom & Wild to recreate the wildlife of Borneo, giving a more ‘green’ take on the classic idea of safari. Guests can don binoculars to search for orangutans, forest elephants, probisis monkeys, hornbills and the elusive clouded leopard. Gardening brand Miracle-Gro is delivering a multi-sensory garden, which aims to promote the benefits of horticultural therapy and highlight how the outdoors can improve mental health.





Electronics brand LG is hosting an Instagram workshop on 28 May, in collaboration with paper artist and photographer Paperboyo at the brand's 'Paper-thin Home' in London's Old Spitalfields Market. The activity aims to celebrate the launch of the world’s first Wallpaper TV - the LG Signature OLED TV W - and the brand has created a 'paper thin' home to showcase that other household items which have been created from paper won't function, while LG's latest TV works at less than 4mm in depth. Paperboyo will be onsite to teach Londoners how to make their own props from paper during a two hour session, which culminates with a photography workshop so attendees can recreate his signature style.





Homeware brand Wedgwood has teamed up with John Lewis to stage a tea experience inspired by the Chelsea Flower Show. The experience is taking place in the retailer's Peter Jones location, and will be open until 16 June. Guests are encouraged to try different and exotic tea pairings, book afternoon tea and sample Wedgwood's new Wonderlust tea collection, all in a luxurious Wedgwood setting. Peter Jones' ground floor will be transformed into a paradise for tea lovers, and 20,000 brewed pots of Wedgwood tea are expected to be served in the Wonderlust teaware. Food on the menu includes pulled ham hock and floral chutney bloomer, Earl Grey bouquet scones with strawberry petal jam and clotted cream and lemon-infused shortbread.

