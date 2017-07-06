Weekender: British Style Collective, Three Mobile, Wireless Festival

British Style Collective presented by The Clothes Show

British Style Collective presented by The Clothes Show, formerly The Clothes Show, will take place in its new Liverpool location this weekend, having taken place in Birmingham for the past 27 years. Sponsored by Alcatel, the event will now take the form of a three-day city-wide festival and will take over the ACC Liverpool site, Liverpool Cathedral, St George’s Hall and venues in the Baltic Triangle.

British Style Collective will feature a range of experiences, including an immersive Creative Hub, which will offer an experiential look at the future of fashion; a 'Fine Tuned' event, celebrating iconic styles from bygone eras as well as showcasing future trends; and a retail showcase, which aims to bring to life Liverpool's retail and leisure offering. The line-up was announced in March and will feature high street fashion brands such as River Island, Oasis, Elemis, Andrew Collinge, Monsoon and Accessorize, as well as many more.

When: 7-9 July

Where: Liverpool

Mobile network brand Three has launched a Bed 'N' Binge Retreat in south London to celebrate its new 'Go Binge' service. The brand has teamed up with Netflix and Samsung to launch the activation, which invites guests to embark on a night of TV bingeing. Located in Osterley Park, guests will arrive to the event and will receive a bingeing device - either a a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ - before making their way into one of the 15 suites. Each suite features an interior and exterior inspired by popular Netflix shows such as Orange Is The New Black, Glow, Better Call Saul, Stranger Things and Pretty Little Liars. Visitors will pay for their stay by binge watching Netflix shows. Guests can live stream TV via streaming service TVPlayer, which has set up a tent dedicated to binge watching Wimbledon.

When: 6-9 July

Where: Osterley Park, London

Wireless Festival





Capital FM's Wireless Festival takes place in Finsbury Park this weekend, inviting guests to a weekend of live music and events. Automotive brand Kia will be celebrating its sponsorship of the festival, as well as the launch of its new Picanto model, by creating a Picanto-themed roller disco, as well as treating guests to DJ sets from Madame X. Pepsi Max will be bringing its 'Pepsi Max Love Lounge' to Wireless, which will feature an immersive virtual reality experience. Other brand sponsors include Smirnoff, Jameson Whisky, Carlsberg and Somersby.

