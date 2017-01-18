Weekender: Avenged Sevenfold, The British Army and the Winter Happiness Festival

US heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold is opening a pop-up store in London to coincide with its two shows taking place at London O2's arena this weekend. The Vlauder Lauder pop-up will offer fans of the band exclusive merchandise and speciality items, as well as giving away prizes via a special raffle, taking place on the hour every hour. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet the band, who will be staging meet-and-greet events throughout the four day pop-up event. In addition, artist and sculptor Cam Rackam will be onsite creating a space-themed painting, with band encouraging fans to come along and watch him work.

Where: Camden, London

When: 20-23 January

British Army's 'Belong' event





The British Army has this week launched the first in a series of events aimed at inspiring people to join and think about a job and a lifestyle that will make a positive difference. The events are being held across the UK, from Plymouth to Glasgow, part of the British Army's new 'Belong' campaign, which launched last week. The events will combine a recruitment drive with a number of experiential elements, taking place in certain cities. These will include 'army-style' challenges including a river crossing challenge, a batak wall and leaderboard, a spider frame and a treadmill.

Where: Merrion Centre, Leeds

When: 16-21 January

The Winter Happiness Festival





The Museum of Happiness will host the Winter Happiness Festival, which kicks off this Saturday. The festival features a programme of talks taking place on Saturday afternoons, and also invites guests to try out a giant ball pit, a 'gratitude' tree, a 'letting go' bin and mindful colouring activities. This Saturday will see a 'Happier World Circle' workshop take place, which is billed as a workshop for 'Happiness Changemakers' who are keen to make the world a better place. The festival stresses that happiness is a skill and aims to teach the art of happiness to guests over the course of the four-week event.

Where: Canvas Café, London

When: 21 January - 19 February

