Weekender: Airbnb, Swiss International Airlines, TopShop

Homestay network Airbnb and colour exploration brand Pantone have come together to stage an 'Outside In' house experience, to help beat January blues. The house celebrates Pantone's colour of the year for 2017, Greenery, by inviting guests into an East London warehouse that has been transformed into a space for wellness and relaxation centred around the colour green. As well as taking part in immersive workshops and masterclasses, visitors to the Outside In house also have the option to stay overnight in the downstairs room of the warehouse, which has been kitted out as a green-themed bedroom complete with a luxury en-suite. The experience launched to a media audience on 24 January and will be open to the general public this weekend.

Where: Shoreditch, London

When: 27-30 January

Swiss International Airlines will host a ski-themed event this weekend, which simultaneously celebrates the British Love of queuing. In a winter wonderland featuring 'real snow', Londoners will be invited to experience a taste of the Swiss Alps and can also take part in a world record attempt to form the world’s longest ski-lift queue. In a bid to bring a Swiss touch to traditional European stereotypes, the airline will not only try to form the longest queue, but also the most precise and well-formed. With the help of a Swiss etiquette expert, guests will receive a crash course on Swiss skiing etiquette, with tips on how to tackle the ski-lift queue and ensuring on-piste selfies are risk-free.

Where: Central London

When: 28 January





Retailer Topshop is hosting a series of events focused on achieving a happy, healthy and successful 2017. Guests will be invited to try out yoga classes, creative sessions and attend a series of talks based on health, wellness, lifestyle practices and learning new skills. Yoga sessions will be hosted by Secret Yoga Club while creative workshops will be led by London-based collective The Indytute. The Working Women's Club will host inspirational talks with the aim of motivating people towards their most successful year ever.

Where: Oxford Street, London

When: 26-29 January

