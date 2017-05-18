Wedgwood and John Lewis to host floral-themed tea experience

Wedgwood has teamed up with retailer John Lewis to host a quintessentially British tea experience to celebrate this year's Chelsea Flower Show.

The activation is part of Wedgwood's new partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), which manages the Chelsea Flower Show. The Wedgwood tea conservatory will be open at the Peter Jones department store in Chelsea, London for three weeks, from 24 May-16 June, where visitors are being encouraged to come and try different and exotic tea pairings, book afternoon tea and sample Wedgwood's new Wonderlust tea collection, all in a luxurious Wedgwood setting.

The ground floor of Peter Jones will be transformed into a tea lover's paradise with 20,000 perfectly brewed pots of Wedgwood tea set to be served in the Wonderlust teaware.

Guests can relax and enjoy a floral afternoon tea in a space curated by Wedgwood’s expert tea sommelier Bernadine Tay, and discover the variety and diversity of Wedgwood's new Wonderlust teas which will be available to order. Food on the menu includes pulled ham hock and floral chutney bloomer, Earl Grey bouquet scones with strawberry petal jam and clotted cream and lemon-infused shortbread.

Located on the Ground floor, the Tea Conservatory and Wedgwood's Wonderlust tableware are inspired by the tropical plants and exotic influences discovered and brought back to the UK during the Grand Tour of the 19th century. The Wedgwood Tea Conservatory will also be at RHS Chatsworth and Tatton Park.

As part of Wedgwood's partnership, RHS Chatsworth will include the first ever Wedgwood show garden created by Sam Ovens. Drawing inspiration from Wedgwood’s rich history and its future direction, the garden is romantic, informal and contemporary in design. The garden will be re-planted to the World of Wedgwood in Barlaston following the show, so that many more visitors can enjoy the display.

Last month, John Lewis launched its latest campaign for summer, featuring partnerships with more than 100 brands for masterclasses, workshops and seminars. Event production company Event Concept has been appointed by The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) to devise an experiential installation at this year's Chelsea Flower Show.

