Watch: Bompas & Parr's Future Forest at Westfield

Adventure zip wires, soundscapes and fruit clouds are all part of the experience at Westfield's Future Forest event, featuring an immersive, multi-sensory series of installations.

The event aims to highlight the future of forests and the role they play in our lives, with guests wencouraged to consider the environment, the outdoors, relaxation and their health and well-being in an engaging and accessible way.

Future Forests ran at Westfield Stratford City from 21 July to 3 August and kicked off at Westfield London this week (15 August), running until 28 August.

Last year, Bompas & Parr teamed up with Westfield to host a cocktail experience called 'Beyond the Waterfall'. In February, Bompas & Parr created meat bouquets as part of a Valentine's Day stunt.

