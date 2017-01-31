Wasserman hires Miss Selfridge's head of marketing

Wasserman has appointed Jade Garrow Newport as a business director to its experience division.

The former head of marketing at Miss Selfridge, part of Arcadia Group, will focus on nurturing senior client relationships with a specific focus on the agency's Bacardi account.

She will report directly into Wasserman’s joint managing directors of experience, Paul Saville and Cris Cicirello.

Garrow Newport had a previous stint at the agency in 2011 and has headed up marketing at both Miss Selfridge and Boxfresh, plus worked as a strategic marketing consultant for the likes of Jack and Jones, Liptons and Tradiio.

Wasserman Experience's managing director Paul Saville said: "Jade has joined the agency at an exciting time. With an ever-growing roster of clients, including Bacardi, her appointment represents our ongoing commitment to push the boundaries of brand experiences, ensuring our creativity sits at the heart of everything we do.

"Her proven expertise in managing senior relationships and developing strategies for huge household names will add to our existing capabilities. Jade will play a key role in ensuring we continue to challenge ourselves and consistently push the boundaries of what we do."

Garrow Newport said: "It’s great to be back at Wasserman, as part of an agency team that has always been at the forefront of maximising the impact of live experiences. With my experience across the music and festival arena and Wasserman’s ambitions to push boundaries even further, I can’t wait to get started."

