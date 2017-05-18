Wasserman confirmed as experiential partner for NFL

Agency Wasserman's experience division has been appointed to deliver the NFL's experiential activity in the UK for the next three years, following a competitive pitch.

The agency will work with The NFL brand to boost fan engagement through brand experiences. This will be the 11th year that the NFL has held games in London, and Wasserman will be responsible for producing brand experiences for each of the NFL games staged in the UK capital.

New for 2017, the NFL will host four regular season games in London including Baltimore Ravens v. Jacksonville Jaguars on 24 September, New Orleans Saints v. Miami Dolphins on 1 October, Arizona Cardinals v. LA Rams on 22 October and Minnesota Vikings v. Cleveland Browns on 29 October.

Wasserman worked with the NFL last year, and held tailgate parties at Wembley and Twickenham stadiums, as well as delivering the 'NFL on Regent Street' event. In total, the brand experiences attracted 600,000 fans last year, and featured interactive fan games, on-stage appearances by coaches and players of competing teams, interviews with NFL legends, food and drink and cheerleader performances.

Brand experiences will take place across the country, in the form of regional activations. Wasserman will deliver events such as the NFL UK Live, where Sky Sports’ Neil Reynolds hosts live Q&A’s with NFL legends, game insights and exclusive insider information. The last series of events visited London, Liverpool, Nottingham and Edinburgh in April.

By the time this latest contract finishes, Wasserman will have worked with NFL for 10 years.

Maria Gigante, vice president of events at NFL UK, said: "The London Games have gone from strength to strength in the UK, from one fixture a year to four. We’re delighted that Wasserman will remain a part of the London Games, and the wider, season-long fan engagement campaign, which will build on the huge interest and support across the country"

Paul Southby, senior project director at Wasserman, said: "We have a long standing relationship with NFL UK, and we’re absolutely honoured to continue working with them. Together we’ve held events across London, at iconic stadia and along historic streets. We’re now visiting big cities across the UK, aimed at generating and boosting even more fan engagement with the sport. We’re really excited for what lies ahead."

In January, Wasserman hired Jade Garrow Newport as a business director to its experience division.

