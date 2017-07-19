Warner Bros to stage horror experience

Warner Bros will stage an immersive horror experience in east London to promote its latest film in The Conjuring series, 'Annabelle: Creation'.

Warner Bros has teamed up with New Line Cinema to launch an immersive experience for new horror movie Annabelle: Creation. Guests are invited to an evening of babysitting Annabelle, the demonic doll from James Wan’s The Conjuring universe.

The experience will take place in east London on 27-28 July. A Victorian mansion has been constructed especially for the event. Annabelle's House will feature props from the film and guests will be plunged into the horror-themed setting with magic effects, directional sound and immersive theatre. Each experiential session lasts 20 minutes, and the experience has been developed in close consultation with the filmmakers, including director David F. Sandberg.

Visitors to Annabelle's House will be asked to babysit a seemingly innocent eleven-year-old girl whilst exploring the set, but the demon within the doll will come to life and possess the entire house. Additional frights and surprises are also set to take place during the event.

Tickets for the Annabelle's House experience go on sale today (19 July) and the film will be released on 11 August.

In February, Warner Bros celebrated the release of Kong: Skull Island with a multi-sensory experience in both London and new York.

More: Earlier this week, Sony Pictures staged an emoji-themed stunt to promote its new film.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



