Warner Bros and Premier PR to deliver Lego Batman stunt

Premier Public Relations and Warner Bros will unveil a three-metre-high Lego Batarang on London's South Bank to promote the Lego Batman Movie, which releases on 10 February.

This Wednesday (8 February) a 35,000 Lego-brick installation of a giant Batarang will appear to crash land onto Observation Point along the South Bank of the Thames, bringing to life Batman’s most famous gadget.

Premier's experiential team worked alongside Warner Bros to create an installation of broken ground, burning rubble and lighting effects, which shall be in place for two days and nights.

The Batarang took 225 hours to build and has been crafted by Duncan Titmarsh, Britain’s only official professional Lego builder, and his team at Bright Bricks. Costumed characters of Batman, Robin and Batgirl from the forthcoming movie will join Titmarch at South Bank for the launch.

In November, Lego unveiled a giant Big Ben at its new flagship store in London.

