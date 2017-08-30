Warner Bros gives cinema-goers a fright to promote It

Warner Bros is creating horror screenings where Pennywise the Clown from It will terrorise them during a screening of the new film.

The experience will take place at London’s Peckhamplex cinema and will be available as part of a VIP screening on 6 September.

People interested in taking part can apply to win tickets via the It movie Facebook page. There will also be an option for a It upgrade for a screening on 8 September.

More: In July, Warner Bros staged a horror experience for the release of Annabelle: Creation. Also this summer, Sony Pictures set the first Guinness World Records title for the largest number of people dressed as emoji faces around the world as part of its promotion for The Emoji Movie.

