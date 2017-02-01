Warner Bros to expand Harry Potter studio tour

Warner Bros Studio Tour London is expanding, giving fans the chance to step into the Forbidden Forest world from the Harry Potter books.

On 31 March, a permanent exhibition dedicated to the Forbidden Forest will be unveiled, filled with 19 trees each with a diameter of over 12 feet. Visitors will walk beneath the giant entwined roots on their journey and will be able to control the weather using the same techniques created by filmmakers.

Amongst the imposing trees will be a full-sized model of Buckbeack, which is new to the tour, with visitors having the chance to explore the detail and craftsmanship that went into creating the Hippogriff. As they venture deeper into the depths of the forest, people will come face-to-face with Aragog, the Acromantula. Emerging from his dark lair, the enormous spider will appear with spiderlings from his family.

The expansion has been designed and built by many of the crew members who worked on the film series.

Sarah Roots, senior vice president, Worldwide Tours commented: "We are so excited to launch the Forbidden Forest expansion of the Studio Tour, especially on the fifth anniversary of our grand opening. It’s great to be working with so many of the original filmmakers who know so much about the wizarding world. There will be an opportunity to take control of the weather and discover the techniques used to create a realistic forest within a film. We can’t wait to let visitors step into this mysterious set and discover all this amazing detail for themselves."

Stuart Craig, production designer on all eight Harry Potter films, added: "Over the course of the eight films, the Forbidden Forest has played a key role and I think it’s an exciting addition to the Studio Tour. The Forbidden Forest is full of mysterious, fascinating and sometimes threatening forces. It represents the great unknown compared to the comfort and safety of Hogwarts and the Gryffindor Common Room which makes it so interesting and important to the development of the story."

