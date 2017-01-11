Warner Bros and DC Entertainment bring immersive Lego exhibition to London

London is to host the world's largest Lego exhibition inspired by DC Super Heroes including Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Following a successful run in Madrid, The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes is making its London debut on 1 March. More than 120 works of art, created with more than 2 million Lego bricks will be on display. The contemporary art exhibition will be shown in an exclusively built space on London’s South Bank.

Together with Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment, the celebrated artist Nathan Sawaya has created the world’s largest collection of artwork inspired by DC's Justice League, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, alongside DC Super-Villains the Joker, Harley Quinn and more.



Through a series of immersive galleries, the exhibition will showcase Sawaya’s interpretations on characters, vehicles, environments and themes found throughout DC Super Heroes mythology including transformation and reinvention, strength and weakness, as well as good vs. evil.

Artwork on display will include a life-size Batmobile, at 5.5 meters, built from half a million standard pieces.

Sawaya said: "Just like Superman, we all have our own story. This art collection is based on the elements of the journey of a super hero, including the moment in which we are all called to the adventure.It is an honour to re-imagine these seminal characters and stories in a new way, through my medium of choice," Sawaya said.

Peter van Roden, senior vice president, global themed entertainment at Warner Bros. Consumer Products said: "We are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with Nathan on this unique and fascinating global touring exhibition, that combines DC icons with LEGO, in an immersive entertainment experience. Whether you’re a comic fan, a Lego fan, or an art fan, there is something for everyone in this signature exhibition."

An Art of the Brick exhibition was previously hosted in London at the Old Truman Brewery in 2014, featuring Lego sculptures of famous artwork by Sawaya, including the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo.

Shopping centre owner Intu teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to deliver a series of super hero events at its UK malls over last year's summer holidays. In November, Lego opened its largest retail store in the world in London's Leicester Square.

