Warner Bros brings Kong: Skull Island experience to London

Warner Bros and Madame Tussauds have teamed up to celebrate the release of film Kong: Skull Island with a multi-sensory experience.

Taking place in Madame Tussauds in New York and London, the prime attraction of the Skull Island experience will be an interactive animatronic head of King Kong himself. The 18-foot sculpture will breathe, blink and roar to give guests the sense that the mythical monster has come to life.

Visitors to the wax museums will embark on an adventure taking them deep into the tropics of Skull Island. The film's lead character, Captain James Conrad, will lead them through a bamboo jungle, as they work to avoid traps of spiders and uncover mysterious artifacts. Finally, guests will have to face the giant monster's head, who will roar and snarl at anyone who will try to pass by.

Hints of the experience were given out yesterday, as people witnessed a rumbling wooden shipping container drive through New York's centre, as it prepared to make the delivery of the giant head to Madame Tussauds.

Anna Domingo, general manager of Madame Tussauds New York, said: "Creating such a large and lifelike animatronic is a first for Madame Tussauds - the sheer size of this project is staggering. We're thrilled to be working closely with Legendary Pictures to ensure our animatronic head is made to the exact film-scale, so visitors really will come face-to-face and feel the power and scale of the Kong depicted on the big screen."

The experience is set to go live at Madame Tussauds London and New York in March 2017, coinciding with the film's release on 10 March.

Also in March, Warner Bros and DC Entertainment will bring an immersive Lego exhibition to London, inspired by DC Super Heroes including Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Earlier this month, the film conglomerate worked with Premier PR to deliver a Lego Batman stunt on London's South Bank.

